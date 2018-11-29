A pedestrian is watching a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Thursday with a rise of 85.58 points or 0.39 percent to stand at 22,262.60 points.

The broader-based Topix index rose 5.81 points or 0.35 percent to stand at 1,659.47 points.