A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo stock market closed Friday with a drop of 84.13 points or 0.40 percent to stand at 21,184.60.

The broader-based Topix index lost 4.91 points or 0.31 percent to stand at 1,596.01 points.