A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Friday up 195.90 points, or 0.97 percent, to stand at 20,359.70 points.

The broad-based Topix index rose 7.72 points, or 0.51 percent, to 1,529.73 points.