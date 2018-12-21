A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed Friday with a fall of 226.39 points, 1.11 percent, to stand at 20,166.19 points.

The broad-based Topix index dropped 28.97 points, 1.91 percent, to 1,488.19 points.