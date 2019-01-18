A pedestrian walks past Nikkei Stock Average index information on a display at a securities company office in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Friday with a rise of 263.80 points, or 1.29 percent, to stand at 20,666.07 points.

The broad-based Topix index rose 14.39 points, or 0.93 percent, to stand at 1,557.59 points.