A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Monday with a 344.67-point drop, or 1.55 percent, to stand at 21,898.99 points.

The broader-based TOPIX index lost 18.37 points, or 1.11 percent, to stand at 1,640.39 points.