A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 02 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed Tuesday with a drop of 391.43 points, or 1.82 percent, to stand at 21,115.45.

The broader-based Topix index lost 31.69 points, or 1.99 percent, to stand at 1,562.51.