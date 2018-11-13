epaselect epa07112888 A pedestrian is watching a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, 23 October 2018. The Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei Average tumbled 604.04 points (2.67 per cent) to close at 22,010.78, the lowest closing level since mid-August 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Tuesday down 459.36 points, a 2.06 percent decline, to 21,810.52 points.

The broader-based Topix index lost 33.50 points, or two percent, to stand at 1,638.45 points.