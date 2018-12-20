A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 02 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed Thursday with a fall of 595.34 points, 2.84 percent, to stand at 20,392.58 points.

The broad-based Topix index dropped 38.99 points, 2.51 percent, to 1,517.16 points.