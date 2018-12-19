A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 02 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed Wednesday with a decline of 127.53 points, 0.60 percent, to stand at 20,987.92 points.

The broad-based Topix index dropped 6.36 points, 0.41 percent, to 1,556.15 points.