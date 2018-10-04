Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Thursday with a decline of 135.34 points, or 0.56 percent, to stand at 23,975.62.

The broader-based Topix index lost 1.54 points, or 0.09 percent, to finish at 1,801.19.