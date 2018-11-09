A pedestrian is watching a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo stock exchange Friday fell 236.67 points, or 1.05 percent, to close at 22,250.25.

The broader-based Topix index dropped 8.27 points, or 0.49 percent, to end the day at 1,672.98.