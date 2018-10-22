Businessmen walk toward a display showing Nikkei Stock Average index information at a securities company office in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Nikkei index in the Tokyo stock exchange gained 82.74 points or 0.37 percent on Monday to close at 22,614.82.

The broader-based Topix index increased 2.46 points or 0.15 percent and closed at 1,695.31.