A picture made with a zoom technique shows a pedestrian looking at Nikkei Stock Average index information on a display at a securities company office in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Nikkei index in the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Wednesday at 23,672.52 points, after having gained 251.98 points or 1.08 percent.

The broader-based Topix index increased 25.78 points or 1.46 percent and was placed at 1,785.66 points at closing.