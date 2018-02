A visitor walks past a logo at the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 23, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

A worker is seen near the logo at the Tokyo Stock Exchange during afternoon trade in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 4, 2014. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Monday recorded its biggest fall in 15 months, weighed down by large losses on Wall Street last week and the strengthening of the yen against the dollar.

The Nikkei index fell 592.45 points or 2.55 percent to close at 22,682.08 while another major index, the Topix, fell 40.46 points or 2.17 percent to stand at 1,823.74.