(FILE) A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's stock benchmark Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday with an increase of 0.29 percent to stand at 23,940.26 points.

The broader-based Topix index rose 18.42 points, or 1.02 percent, to 1,822.44.