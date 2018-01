Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. meet each other for the first time in 2018 during the opening day of the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. meet each other for the first time in 2018 during the opening day of the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. pose for a photo after the opening ceremony of the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. meet their colleagues for the first time in 2018 during the opening day of the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Traders and investors clap their hands to celebrate the opening of the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Thursday gained more than 3 percent on the first day of trading this year and crossed the psychological barrier of 23,000, closing at its highest level in 26 years, riding on optimism about global economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei index gained 741.39 points or 3.26 percent to reach 23,506.33 points, its best closing figure since Jan 7, 1992, when it reached 23,566.39 points.