A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday climbed to its highest level since February, driven by the good performance of tech stocks and investors reacting positively to the Turkish central bank's decision to hike interests rates further than expected.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 273.35 points or 1.2 percent to close at 23,094.76.