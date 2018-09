Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on a positive note on Thursday as concerns over trade tensions between the United States and China eased due to the possibility of the two countries resuming talks to sort out their differences.

The Nikkei index increased 216.71 points or 0.96 percent, to close at 22,821.32,