Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed Monday with a drop of 34.80 points, or 0.16 percent, to stand at 21,149.90.

The broader-based Topix index lost 6.45 points, or 0.40 percent, to stand at 1,589.56.