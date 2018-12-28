Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator display in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Friday fell 62.85 points, or 0.31 percent, to end at 20,014.77.

The broader-based Topix index declined 7.54 points, or 0.50 percent, to stand at 1,494.09.