A Japanese trader reacts as he monitors the market at a foreign exchange brokerage in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 27, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday declined 71.48 points, or 0.34 percent, to end at 21,148.02.

The broader-based Topix index fell 14.50 points, or 0.91 percent, to stand at 1,575.31.