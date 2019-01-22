A person walks past screens displaying stock information at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo stock exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday fell 96.42 points or 0.47 percent to end at 20,622.91.

The broader-based Topix index fell 9.94 points or 0.63 percent to stand at 1,556.43.