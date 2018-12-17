A pedestrian watches a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 02 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday gained 132.05 points, or 0.62 percent, to end at 21,506.88.

The broader-based Topix index rose 2.04 points, or 0.13 percent, to stand at 1,594.20.