A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday rose 140.40 points, or 0.64 percent, to close at 21,952.40.

The broader-based Topix index gained 11.96 points, or 0.73 percent, to finish the day at 1,644.16.