A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange during an afternoon trade session in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18,2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange concluded trading Monday with a drop of 157.77 points, or 0.69 percent, to end at 22,707.38.

The broader-based Topix fell 15.04 points, or 0.87 percent, to settle at 1,720.31.