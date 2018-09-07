A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 180.88 points, or 0.80 percent, to close at 22,307.06 on Friday.

The broader-based Topix shed 8.10 points, or 0.48 percent, to settle at 1,684.31.