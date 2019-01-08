Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator display in Tokyo,Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday gained 165.07 points, or 0.82 percent, to end at 20,204.04.

The broader-based Topix index rose 5.90 points, or 0.39 percent, to stand at 1,518.43.