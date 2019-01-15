A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday gained 195.59 points, or 0.96 percent, to close at 20,555.29.

The broader-based Topix index rose 12.99 points, or 0.85 percent, to close at 1,542.72.