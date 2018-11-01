A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 232.81 points, or 1.06 percent, to close at 21,687.65 on Thursday.

The broader-based Topix index declined 14.07 points, or 0.85 percent, to end the day at 1,632.05.