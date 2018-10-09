Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange fell 314.33 points, or 1.32 percent, to close at 23,469.39 on Tuesday.

The broader-based Topix index declined 31.53 points, or 1.76 percent, to end the day at 1,761.12.