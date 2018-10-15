Pedestrians stand before a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Monday with losses of 423.36 points, or 1.87 percent, to stand at 22,271.30.

The broader-based Topix index declined 27.02 points, or 1.59 percent, to end the day at 1,675.44.