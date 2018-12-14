A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 06 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Friday declined 441.36 points, or 2,02 percent, to end at 21,374.83.

The broader-based Topix index fell 24.49 points, or 1.51 percent, to stand at 1,592.16.