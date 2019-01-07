A pedestrian walks past a display showing closing information of Tokyo benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, after Wall Steet's loss, in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20 2018. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Monday gained 477.01 points, or 2.44 percent, to end at 20,038.97.

The broader-based Topix index rose 41.37 points, or 2.81 percent, to stand at 1,512.53.