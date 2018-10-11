Pedestrians are reflected in a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Mar 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Thursday dropped 915.18 points, or 3.89 percent, to close at 22,590.86.

The broader-based Topix index fell 62 points, or 3.52 percent, to end the day at 1,701.86.