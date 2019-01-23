Pedestrian looks at the share prices index board in downtown Tokyo, Japan, Jul 15, 2008. EPA-EFE FILE/DAI KUROKAWA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Wednesday fell 29.19 points, or 0.14 percent, to end the day at 20,593.72.

The broader-based Topix index declined 9.40 points, or 0.60 percent, to settle at 1,547.03.