Pedestrians stand in front of a stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 5, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Thursday with losses of 182.96 points, or 0.8 percent, to stand at 22,658.16.

The broader-based Topix index fell 9.23 points, or 0.54 percent, to end the day at 1,704.64.