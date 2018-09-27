Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed lower at the end of Thursday trading, driven down by profit taking.
The benchmark Nikkei index fell 237.05 points, or 0.99 percent, to stand at 23,796.74.
A pedestrian is watching Tokyo stock index on an electric display in Tokyo, Japan, Aug 20,2015. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
