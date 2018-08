Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Wednesday in positive terrain, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) announcements of adjustments to monetary policy, including greater flexibility in bond operations.

The Nikkei index closed up 192.98 points or 0.86 percent to close at 22,746.70.