Pedestrians watch the Tokyo stock index display showing share prices after the day's trade at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jul 19, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed mixed on Wednesday after the United States announced that it will impose sanctions on international companies that buy crude oil from Iran, a move that prompted the oil price to rise and stirred concern among investors.

The Nikkei index ended the day down 70.23 points or 0.31 percent to settle at 22,271.77.