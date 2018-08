A security officer stands guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ended Wednesday trading at its highest level in the last two and a half months thanks to optimism among investors concerning an agreement between the United States and Mexico on revising the North American Free Trade Agreement.

The benchmark Nikkei index rose 34.75 points or 0.15 percent to end at 22,848.22.