Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Wednesday with an increase of 80.40 points, or 0.37 percent, to stand at 22,091.18.

The broader-based Topix index rose 1.35 points, or 0.08 percent, to end the day at 1,652.07.