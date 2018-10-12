A security guard at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Friday gained 102.16 points, or 0.45 percent, to close at 22,693.02.

The broader-based Topix index gained 0.59 points, or 0.04 percent, to end the day at 1,702.45.