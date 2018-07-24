The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei on Tuesday rose 113.49 points, or 0.51 percent, to end trading at 22,510.48.
The broader-based Topix index gained 8.16 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,746.86.
Traders watch the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA
The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei on Tuesday rose 113.49 points, or 0.51 percent, to end trading at 22,510.48.
The broader-based Topix index gained 8.16 points, or 0.47 percent, to close at 1,746.86.