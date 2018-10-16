The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Tuesday gained 277.94 points, or 1.25 percent, to close at 22,549.24.
The broader-based Topix index gained 12.47 points, or 0.74 percent, to end the day at 1,687.91.
