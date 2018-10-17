A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index on Wednesday gained 291.88 points, or 1.29 percent, to close at 22,841.12.

The broader-based Topix index gained 25.96 points, or 1.54 percent, to end the day at 1,713.87.