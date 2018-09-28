Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index closed on Friday with an increase of 323.30 points, or 1.36 percent, to stand at 24,120.04.

In the morning session, the Nikkei hit its highest intraday level in the last 27 years but later fell back slightly.