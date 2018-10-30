Kimono-clad staff of the Tokyo Stock Exchange of Japan Exchange Group, Inc. are seen under the opening information of Tokyo's Nikkei Stock Average (Top-R) after the opening ceremony for the first New Year trade session in 2018 at the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Jan 4, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index closed on Tuesday with an increase of 307.49 points, or 1.45 percent, to stand at 21,457.29.

The broader-based Topix index rose 21.90 points, or 1.38 percent, to end the day at 1,611.46.