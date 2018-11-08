A security guard stands at the main entrance of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan, Feb 18, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

The benchmark Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange closed on Thursday with an increase of 401.12 points, or 1.82 percent, to stand at 22,486.92.

The broader-based Topix index gained 28.82 points, or 1.74 percent, to stand at 1,681.25.