Nissan Motor's shares (C) are displayed at a Tokyo stock market indicator board in Tokyo, Japan, Nov 20 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Tokyo Stock Exchange's benchmark Nikkei index climbed 223.70 points, or 1 percent, to 22,574.76 on Monday.

The broader-based Topix index rose 21.70 points, or 1.30 percent, to close at 1,689.05.